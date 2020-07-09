Iraq faces a multifaceted water crisis that impacts water supply and quality throughout the country. This crisis is expected to persist and may have implications at the humanitarian, economic, security and social levels (including population movements).

The report Water Quantity and Water Quality in Central and South Iraq: A Preliminary Assessment in the Context of Displacement Risk focuses on understanding variations in water quantity and water quality in central and southern governorates over the last two decades and provides insight for the coming decades based on an exploratory model-based analysis. It explores what-if scenarios, and presents preliminary findings based on hypothetical variations in irrigation, infrastructure, inflow and effects of climate change. The report concludes with key recommendations at the governorate, national, and transboundary levels to mitigate the effects of the water crisis.