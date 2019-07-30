30 Jul 2019

Water quality monitoring, Monthly technical report: 1st June– 30th June 2019

Report
from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (863.94 KB)

1.Introduction

Directorate of Environment (Do. Env.) is the official governmental authority responsible of monitoring water quality. currently, The Environment Directorate Is cooperating and coordinating with GIZ in order to implement the program for all resources and networks in Duhok province including the Twenty-two camps that are spread in the seven districts of the Governorate, Duhok, Semel, Zakho, Amide, Akre, Shekhan and Bardarash, by conducting chemical and biological tests in order to detect contamination, and collecting data regarding the situation of water source and water supply, these activates will give us a clear evaluation concerning of water quality ,take action by associated directorate in order to ensure safe drinking water for all and eventually decreasing the spread of water borne diseases. The number of beneficiaries of this program is 2.183.000 individual.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.