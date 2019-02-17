17 Feb 2019

Water quality monitoring, Bi-Monthly technical report: 1st January - 31st January 2019

Report
from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (801.75 KB)

1.Introduction

Directorate of Environment (Do. Env.) is the official governmental authority responsible of monitoring water quality. currently, The Environment Directorate Is cooperating and coordinating with GIZ in order to implement the program for all resources and networks in Duhok province including the Twenty-two camps that are spread in the seven districts of the Governorate, Duhok, Semel, Zakho, Amide, Akre, Shekhan and Bardarash, by conducting chemical and biological tests in order to detect contamination, and collecting data regarding the situation of water source and water supply, these activates will give us a clear evaluation concerning of water quality ,take action by associated directorate in order to ensure safe drinking water for all and eventually decreasing the spread of water borne diseases. The number of beneficiaries of this program is 2.183.000 individual.

2. Biological estimate

Monitoring teams collected 230 water samples from 230 locations begin from 1 January 2019 and found that the percentage of contaminated was 8.13% and the residual chlorine was 70%

