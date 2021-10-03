Water Accounting and Water Productivity Assessment Training workshop [EN/AR]

Erbil, Iraq 29 September

FAO-Iraq conducted a two-day training workshop in Erbil on Water Accounting and Water Productivity assessment within the implementation of an FAO project aiming at agricultural Water Resource Management Improvement, Water accounting with a baseline water productivity assessment” to demonstrate the value of water accounting (WA) and water productivity (WP) assessment and to build capacity among stakeholders in agriculture and water sectors.

Representatives from Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources of Kurdistan were participated in the training workshop.

In the opening session, FAO Representative in Iraq Dr. Salah El Hajj Hassan has stressed on the importance of the FAO training workshop in improving of water productivity and efficiency, sustainability and improvement of agricultural water resource management. “The timing of the workshop is critical since Iraq has recently experienced sever dry season”. FAO Representative expressed.

He thanked the participants, the stakeholders of agriculture and water resources and he confirmed that FAO commitments to make all possible efforts to support communities, and national authorities to develop feasible and adaptable measure to overcome the impacts of water scarcity, lower rain precipitation, an increase in the frequency and severity of droughts and climatic changes that affect the country.

The training provided presentations on WA definition, important concepts in WA, and analysis methods, followed by hands-on group exercises on various analyses/skills used in WA, such as water budgeting, supply-demand gap analysis, water use fraction analysis, and perceptual model development. The training also introduced different kinds of WP, interpretation of WP data, field data collection approaches, and utilization of FAO’s WaPOR (online data portal). In addition, participants practiced calculation/estimation of yields, different types of WP, and WP gap with example data through a group exercise.

FAO`s experts in Iraq and from the regional office in Cairo participated in the preparation of lectures, training and discussions, whether by attendance or through zoom applications.