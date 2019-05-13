13 May 2019

WASH Handbook for Teachers and Facilitators [EN/AR]

Report
from COOPI - Cooperazione Internazionale
Published on 13 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.97 MB)
preview
Download PDF (3.27 MB)Arabic version

This handbook is invented by COOPI - Cooperazione Internazionale to provide teachers and facilitators basic information and guidance about wash facilities in secondary schools which based in Qayyarah sub-district.It aims to support the provision of safe drinking water and improved sanitation facilities, and promotes lifelong health for students and their families. Ensuring access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in every school for every student can be a huge challenge, especially during emergencies. When disaster strikes, education is often disrupted as families become primarily focused on survival. Schools become shelters for large numbers of displaced people, putting additional pressure on physically damaged buildings and facilities. Ensuring schools can reopen with adequate WASH facilities is an essential part of recovery.

Returning to school or participating in activities in a learning space during an emergency marks the re-establishment of routines for students, with many also gaining their first experience of formal education. Schools are an important place to access basic water and sanitation services and learn about hygiene practices.

This handbook is a resource for teachers and facilitators who are involved in teaching and working with students in secondary schools in Qayyarah sub-district to develop students learning and to teach them general health awareness sessions. It provides simple strategies for use and adaptation with all students and families to ensure a smooth and healthy transition to a healthy and accessible learning environment.

Emergencies are traumatic for everyone, especially children. When surrounded by chaos, schools can provide children and adolescents with a sense of normality and personal safety, helping them to recover psychologically. In these situations, students remain open to new ideas and often want to be involved in their community‟s recovery. They can also take part in helping other students and in sharing WASH messages with adults. Water, sanitation and hygiene are central to recovery and the quality of a student‟s life during and after the emergency. The practices and behaviors adopted during the emergency will serve students for a lifetime.

