WASH GESI Accelerator Fund

Overview

World Vision is accelerating access to equitable water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services for all by deepening our focus on the most vulnerable, especially in fragile and extremely fragile contexts. We have long been committed to gender equality and social inclusion (GESI) within the WASH sector, recognizing the unique burdens that poor WASH services place on women, girls, and marginalized groups such as the elderly, indigenous groups, people living with disabilities (PLWDs), and people living in fragile contexts.

Inadequate WASH services increase their risk of injury, illness, harassment, and violence, among other issues.

World Vision's past work has accommodated the needs of vulnerable groups, specifically considering their needs in infrastructure design. Our vision going forward is to provide transformative WASH services that appropriately respond to and reflect the choices and desires of the most vulnerable members of communities where we work. Beyond just access, equitable and inclusive WASH services empower meaningful participation of marginalized groups by removing barriers, enabling decision-making and personal agency, and reinforcing positive and equitable social norms.

The purpose of the GESI Accelerator Fund is to identify, refine, implement, and document cross-cutting approaches that elevate the roles of women and marginalized groups as WASH leaders. While World Vision’s WASH Program emphasizes access and participation for women, girls, and PLWDs, the GESI WASH Accelerator Fund seeks to deepen our focus on these groups to test and document GESI-transformative WASH approaches (see page 3).

Further, the Accelerator Fund will help develop and capture improved measurements of GESI outcomes related to WASH.

In Iraq, conflict, displacement, and the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a significant toll on the well-being of women and girls, who face 31% unemployment, and PLWDs, who make up 15% of the total population.

These existing stressors are further compounded by economic instability, overburdened infrastructure, and the inability to access gender and disabilityfriendly social services due to restrictive cultural and social norms.

A World Vision Iraq study in August 2021 examined barriers to women’s empowerment and GESI, pointing to the following factors: limited access to basic services, displacement, low economic participation, harmful gender norms, and limited decision-making. The leading factors related to improved well-being of Iraqi children were attributed to the ability of their mothers to make household decisions, be protected from gender-based violence, and maintain good mental and emotional well-being. The study demonstrated that women’s empowerment is critical for achieving child well-being, which requires gendertransformative interventions across sectors in partnership with power holders.