WASH Cluster/Sector Iraq Strategic Operational Framework (SOF) 2021

This framework is a guide to WASH operation and response for WASH Cluster partner agencies responding to the humanitarian requirements due to the ongoing crisis in Iraq for IDPs and returnees and the needs of Syrian refugees displaced in Iraq. This Strategic Operational Framework (SOF) was drafted by the WASH Cluster team in collaboration with the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) to ensure partner input. It is an update to the 2020 SOF that has been adapted to meet the changing context and facilitate use. The SOF aims to provide in one document all relevant standards and guidance for cluster and sector partners to ensure a more effective, efficient, and coherent response.