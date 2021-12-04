WASH Cluster Precipitation and Temperature Change in Iraq - November 2021

Background

In Iraq, climate change is expected to aggravate a set of cross-sectoral challenges, with current and expected implications in the WASH (Water and Sanitation and Hygiene) sector in particular. To support the WASH Cluster with their emergency preparedness, REACH conducted a preliminary analysis of the precipitation and temperature development, as key indicators of climate change.

The four maps below provide information on where precipitation increased, decreased, or remained the same between January and September (2021) compared to the historical average (1984 to 2020). The maps show precipitation deficit overlaid with population data for internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, IDPs in informal sites, and the total population of Iraq, in order to determine which areas and population groups might experience greater impacts. The colours represent the degree of deficit, with lighter red areas representing lower precipitation deficit , and darker red areas representing higher deficit.