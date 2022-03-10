WASH Cluster Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 Guidance Note

Introduction

This guidance note presents the Iraq WASH Cluster strategy for the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022. The WASH Cluster recommends that partners adhere to the HRP strategy in this document. The National Cluster Team is available to answer any questions or provide additional information for partners.

Overview of Humanitarian WASH needs

The continued protracted crisis exacerbated by the impacts of water scarcity and climate change continues to stress Iraq’s water and sanitation facilities and services. Approximately 1.6 million IDPs and returnees across 62 districts remain in need of WASH support, a 38 per cent reduction since 2021. Among them, 694,000 IDPs and returnees are in acute need, a decrease of 54 per cent from 2021. The decrease in needs is primarily due to the adoption of a narrower definition of humanitarian WASH needs. Overall, 1.2 million IDPs and returnees lack water of sufficient quality, 776,000 lack sufficient water quantity, 495,000 lack sufficient sanitation facilities, and 578,000 lack hygiene support. These needs are linked with continued operation of IDP camps, secondary displacement in informal settlements, and delayed recovery in areas of return.