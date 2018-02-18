WASH Cluster Additional Guidance: Iraq Humanitarian Pooled Fund 2018 First Reserve Allocation, 15 February 2018

Introduction

The attached paper for the first 2018 Standard Allocation of the Iraq Humanitarian Pooled Fund (IHPF), issued on 15th February 2018, sets out the general eligibility and strategic priorities recommended by the Advisory Board for projects to be considered under the maximum US$ 36 million allocation available. The elements of the paper are in line with the IHPF objectives as outlined in the IHPF Operational Manual, and based on consultations within the IHPF Advisory Board and with the Humanitarian Country Team and the Inter-cluster Coordination Group.

In line with this, the Advisory Board is recommending the following overall IHPF strategic priorities:

• Activities supporting highly vulnerable returnees;

• Activities supporting principled returns (protection, the JCMC centers, etc.)

• Activities to maintain the camp services for the remaining IDPs

Humanitarian Response Plan Objectives

During 2018, humanitarian partners are committed to ensuring that highly vulnerable Iraqis in the hardest-hit areas receive the protection and support they require, and are entitled to under international humanitarian law. On the basis of assessed needs, and working in close cooperation with national authorities, the partners represented in the Humanitarian Response Plan have identified the following Objectives for the HRP.

1) Supporting highly vulnerable displaced families living in camps and sub-standard accommodation by providing services and assistance packages

2) Supporting highly vulnerable displaced families who are willing to return to their homes, but are unable to do so without assistance by providing packages at their place of displacement and when they return home

3) Reaching as many newly displaced and currently accessible families as possible by securing safe access and providing sequenced emergency packages

4) Supporting highly vulnerable people inadequately covered under the social protection floor by providing assistance packages and facilitating access to services

5) Supporting people brutalized by violence to cope and recover by providing specialized assistance and protection

Clusters are also asked to take the following priorities when considering projects to be included in their funding portfolios. Projects that:

• Are aligned with the strategic priorities and objectives of the 2018 HRP;

• Meet the strategic priorities of this allocation;

• Can be implemented within the period of up to a maximum of 9 months;

• Include gender and protection mainstreaming components;

• Demonstrate accountability to the affected population;

• Where applicable demonstrate inclusive programming;

• Where applicable demonstrate integrated programming (multi-cluster proposals);

• Demonstrate better cost-effectiveness where:

a) for comparable activities and outputs, the total cost is less;

b) the cost per beneficiary ratio is reasonable;