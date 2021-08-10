Vulnerability assessment - Salah al Din Governorate, Iraq (March - April 2021)

Introduction

Between 30 March to 15 April, HRF conducted a socio-economic vulnerability assessment across Balad and Baiji districts of Salah al Din governorate, Iraq. Utilising the Cash Working Group (CWG) approved socio-economic vulnerability assessment tool (SEVAT), HRF conducted 428 household level assessments across both districts. The SEVAT is designed to collect a range of data across multiple humanitarian sectors, the tool is able to provide both a detailed picture of the household level situation and can be aggregated to highlight broader community or district level trends.

Of the 428 assessments conducted, 336 took place in Balad sub-district, with the remaining 92 in Baiji sub-district.