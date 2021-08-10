Vulnerability assessment - Kirkuk Governorate, Iraq (January - April 2021)

Introduction

Between 11 January to 14 April, HRF conducted a socio-economic vulnerability assessment across Kirkuk and Daquq districts of Kirkuk governorate, Iraq. Utilising the Cash Working Group (CWG) approved socio-economic vulnerability assessment tool (SEVAT), HRF conducted 1,301 household level assessments across both districts. The SEVAT is designed to collect a range of data across multiple humanitarian sectors, the tool is able to provide both a detailed picture of the household level situation and can be aggregated to highlight broader community or district level trends.

Of the 1,301 assessments conducted, 1,003 took place in Kirkuk sub-district, with the remaining 298 in Daquq sub-district.