The use, challenges and opportunities associated with digital platforms - Humanitarian Data Transparency Series: Brief 3 of 4

Authors:

Henry Lewis, Humanitarian Project Assistant, Publish What You Fund

Gary Forster, CEO, Publish What You Fund

Report purpose and scope

The purpose of this brief is to help Grand Bargain stakeholders better understand the challenges and opportunities associated with humanitarian data platforms today. To achieve this, it will explore the current landscape of humanitarian data platforms, and cross reference this with users’ sentiments from the field.

Specifically, this brief is informed by questions around awareness of individual platforms, actual use of these for uploading and downloading data, and the perceived usability and quality of that data. As such this investigation covers a number of different types of platform including broad, cross-cutting platforms such as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ (UN OCHA) ReliefWeb website, thematic platforms which provide data for a specific sector or issue such as the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix, and functional platforms such as ReportHub that enable users to undertake a specific task such as uploading an evaluation or sharing 3/4W data. Note: systems for tracking financial data including IATI, FTS and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Development Assistance Committee Common Reporting Standard (OECD DAC CRS) are explored in Brief 1 of this series.

Each of the platforms identified through this research serves a unique purpose for users. The broad, cross-cutting platforms are frequently used by stakeholders to stay up to date with news and developments, and to access multipurpose data sets, dashboards and reports such as humanitarian response plans, contact lists, demographic data, access data and maps, and weather and security updates. Thematic platforms, often underpinned by the efforts of individual clusters/sectors, share granular and sector-specific data focussing on such unique aspects as cluster meeting minutes, needs assessments and guidance on vulnerability criteria. These allow users to see the detail of ongoing activities, review the latest needs assessments, and interpret granular data relating to their specific thematic focus areas. Finally, functional/data sharing platforms provide users with a means of uploading and sharing their activity data in order to contribute to the wider data landscape and keep partners abreast of their activities.

There is significant overlap between the findings of this paper and Briefs 2 and 4 in this series which relate to data use more broadly, and the capacity of actors to publish, access, analyse and use data.