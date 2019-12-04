Urgent medical reinforcements arrives in the city of Nasiriyah.
The Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has sent urgent medical assistance to the city of Nasiriyah in the center of Thiqar governorate.
The IRCS has said in a statement” The teams of the IRCS in Thiqar governorate and in coordination with the International Committee of Red Cross have sent urgent medical assistance to Habobi general hospital and Al-Hussian educational hospital in the city center in order to fill the acute lack of hospitals from medical and therapeutical items after overcrowded with a large number of wounded protestors and security forces, in addition to the IRCS`s paramedics have assisted the medical crew while doing their humanitarian work”.