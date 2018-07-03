03 Jul 2018

Urgent appeal for the Yazidi children of Iraq

Report
from War Child UK
Published on 01 Jul 2018

Thousands of Yazidi families are faced with an impossible choice.

They can either remain in camps where basic services are drying up or return to homes that are no longer safe.

Their crumbling houses are riddled with leftover mines, mortars and booby traps and the remains of those killed during the massacre.

Don't forget about Yazidi children.

350,000 Yazidis were forced to flee their homes by ISIS in 2014. Many men and boys were killed and women and girls were forced into sexual slavery.

Our team has been supporting Yazidi children in northern Iraq with safe spaces to play, learn and rebuild their childhoods for the past four years.

But now these spaces for children are at risk.

How you can help:

£12 could pay for a displaced Yazidi educator to teach children for one day

£55 could pay for education materials for 100 Yazidi children for one month

£76 could pay for one child to attend a War Child Safe Learning space for one month

Please donate whatever you can today and help us to be there for Yazidi children.

