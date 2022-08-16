Iraq

Update on UNHCR-Led Cluster Transition in Iraq

In July, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) decided to formally end all Clusters by the end of the year and not to present an HRP in 2023, but only a light strategic document presenting the remaining humanitarian needs (without funding requirements, not targets) as well as a document on the transition to development interventions. This decision is in line with the UN move towards transferring core humanitarian delivery functions to other structures of leadership (government and development partners).

