UNWomen commemorates the 22nd anniversary of UNSCR 1325 and launches the ministerial and localized sectoral plans for the Iraq National Action Plan (INAP) in partnership with the Department of Women Empowerment

Baghdad, Iraq, 30 October 2022 – The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (UNWomen) in Iraq celebrated the 22nd anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 and launched the ministerial and localized sectoral plans in partnership with the Iraqi Department of Women Empowerment at the General Secretariat at the Council of Ministers.

The event was initiated by opening remarks from Dr Yusra Mohsen, Director General of the Iraqi Women Empowerment Department, where she expressed her gratitude towards the long-standing partnership with UNWomen and the achievements that have been made with regard to INAP implementation and the development of the sectoral and localized plans. She also highlighted the importance of the NAP concerning supporting the implementation of the Iraqi women strategy.

MP. Ebtisam Al-Hilali, Head of the Women committee in parliament, stressed the importance of advancing women’s political participation and the WPS agenda in Iraq through the active and meaningful participation and involvement of women. She also added that there are more women members in the parliament and that the presence of women committee is essential and beneficial to ensure that women’s and girls’ rights are always maintained as the highest priority.

Dr Khanzad Ahmad, Secretary General of the High Council of Women and Development in Kurdistan, highlighted the tremendous work that has been done on the NAP in Kurdistan and added that civil society engagement and the involvement of all stakeholders and the international community is crucial for the successful implementation of the NAP.

Dina Zorba, UNWomen Representative to Iraq and Yemen, highlighted that this success could not have been possible without the commitment, ongoing partnerships, and continuous and active engagement of all stakeholders in formulating the National Action Plan (NAP). She expressed gratitude towards the strong partnership with the DWE and the Swedish and Finland Government for their continuous support and trust in UNWomen. She added that we need to strengthen further our collaborations and join efforts to build on this success.

Mr. Matti Lassila, Ambassador to Finland, congratulated the government of Iraq and UNWomen for this achievement and highlighted that Finland has made UNSCR1325 its priority to promote inclusive and equal gender societies. He also elaborated more on the importance of sustainable economic growth and to ensure that women are involved in all developmental aspects.

Civil society representatives from around the country also participated in the event and highlighted their vital role in monitoring and implementing the National Action plan and their plans to further support the WPS agenda. Speakers included: Dr Nebras Al Mamory (Head of Iraqi Women Journalist Forum), Dr. Nada Al Jbouri (Head of Iraqi Women and Future), Wailet Georges (Head of Iraqi Minorities Council), Eman Abdulrahman (Head of Women Leadership Institute) and Mr. Haider Al Awadi (Member of the 135 Network).

