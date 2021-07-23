United States Announces Nearly $155 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq

Today, the United States announced nearly $155 million in additional humanitarian assistance for people affected by crisis in Iraq. This support from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Department of State will provide lifesaving aid for Iraqis, Iraqi refugees in neighboring countries, and the communities hosting them.

This additional support includes nearly $52 million in assistance from USAID estimated to reach more than 1.2 million people. The assistance provides critical shelter, essential healthcare, food assistance, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services to vulnerable people across Iraq affected by conflict, displacement, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States remains the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance in Iraq, providing more than $3 billion since Fiscal Year 2014. The United States will continue to work to meet the needs of the most vulnerable and urge other donors to help meet the continuing humanitarian needs.