13 Mar 2018

United Nations Welcomes Decision to Reopen Kurdistan Region Airports to International Flights

Report
from UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Published on 13 Mar 2018

Baghdad, Iraq, 13 March 2018 - The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Mr. Ján Kubiš, welcomes the announcement of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to reopen the international airports in the Kurdistan Region to international flights. This decision has followed the response of the regional authorities to restore the federal authority to the airports in Erbil and Sulaimaniyah.

"This is a significant positive step that is certain to boost the atmosphere of partnership cooperation between the Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government," Mr. Kubiš said.

"It has shown that problems and pending issues can be resolved through constructive partnership dialogue under the Iraqi Constitution. We call for the speedy implementation of this decision and continued dialogue to resolve all other outstanding issues."

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson
United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattas@un.orgghattas@un.org
or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

