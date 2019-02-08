UNITAD Special Adviser Karim A. A. Khan QC addresses Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS

6th February 2019, Washington D.C., United States – UNITAD Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team Karim A. A. Khan QC addressed the opening session of the ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (ISIL/Da’esh) in Washington D.C.

Special Adviser Khan briefed the gathering on UNITAD’s mandate to collect and analyse information of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by ISIL. The Special Adviser thanked the Government of Iraq for its ongoing cooperation and support, acknowledging that effective working relationships have already been established with relevant national authorities.

The Coalition meeting was chaired by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. During his opening remarks, Secretary of State Pompeo welcomed the hard work already undertaken by the UNITAD team towards the goal of accountability for ISIL in Iraq.

His Excellency the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mohamed Ali Al Hakim, in his opening address to Ministers, also welcomed UNITAD’s efforts to collect evidence that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Iraq.

Nobel Laureate and survivor of ISIL crimes Nadia Murad was also in attendance. Special Adviser Khan took the opportunity to thank Ms. Murad for her work and advocacy on behalf of victims. He emphasised that UNITAD will continue to work tirelessly with survivors to ensure that the international community delivers on its commitment to accountability for the crimes they have suffered. The Special Adviser outlined ways in which States may continue to support UNITAD’s work, including through the provision of financial support, secondment of national personnel, and the transmission of evidentiary material.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar for Counterterrorism and Mediation, announced that Qatar will host an international conference later this year aimed at strengthening global efforts to hold ISIL accountable of their crimes, pursuant Security Council resolution 2379 (2017). The Special Adviser thanked Qatar for its invitation, which will serve to enhance the collective efforts of Member States and UNITAD in holding ISIL members accountable for their crimes.

The Coalition affirmed in its outcome document that ensuring members of ISIL are held accountable for their crimes in a manner respectful of due process and the rule of law is critical to its degradation.

Editor’s Note:

UNITAD was established pursuant to Security Council resolution 2379 (2017) to support domestic efforts in holding ISIL members accountable for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide, through the collection, preservation and storage of evidence in Iraq in line with international standards. The Council further mandated the Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team to promote throughout the world, accountability for acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed by ISIL (Da’esh).

Contact: Will De’Athe Morris, c/o UNAMI Public Information Office unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org

United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Public Information Office (PIO) - Baghdad Phone: +39 083 105 2640 or +39 083 105 2644

Email: unami-information@un.orgunami-information@un.org