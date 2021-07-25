UNICEF receives USD 200,000 from the Government of Canada to support the continuous provision of quality health services for refugees in Iraq

UNICEF has received USD 200,000 from the Government of Canada (Canada’s International Development – Global Affairs Canada) to support sustaining the continuous provision of quality health services for refugees in Iraq which have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to this contribution, UNICEF will provide and sustain essential maternal, neonatal and child health services for refugee populations in camps and host communities.

These funds will be used to reach over 5,000 children with routine and supplementary immunization activities, more than 2,000 new-born babies and their mothers with MNH services and over 35,000 individuals -parents of U5 children- will be reached by community health workers through the tent-to-tent awareness sessions in these camps and also procurement of essential MNH supplies.

As part of the COVID-19 pandemic response, these funds will also support the local health authorities to conduct IPC orientation sessions for health personnel as well as bolster COVID19 vaccination services in these communities.