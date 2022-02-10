UNICEF receives US$1.8 million from the Government of the Isle of Man to support the protection of Syrian refugee girls and boys [EN/AR/KU]

The programme is expected to reach almost 50,000 Syrian refugees in Iraq

Baghdad, 10 February 2022 -- UNICEF has received US$1.8 million from the Government of the Isle of Man to increase access to quality and integrated Child Protection and Gender Based Violence (GBV) services for Syrian refugees in Iraq.

Overall, over 49,995 refugees will be reached through the programme, including 21,950 children (50 per cent boys and 50 per cent girls), 27,900 parents and community members (almost two thirds female) and 145 social workers and government and partner staff (also two thirds of them female).

The project will reach 12,500 girls and boys with psychosocial activities to help them process their experiences and strengthen their resilience for the future. This support will be provided through community-based centers by trained psychosocial service officers in targeted locations. Parents and caregivers will also be supported to identify and manage their own stress and 1,200 men and women will receive parenting education to support protection and care of children. Finally, over 30,000 individuals will be reached through sustainable and community-based child protection and gender- based violence awareness-raising campaigns to mitigate protection risks for children.

Over 241,000 Syrian refugees continue to reside in Iraq. Women and children represent 68% of the overall registered refugee population in Iraq. Most of these populations have been displaced for many years, resulting in limited livelihood opportunities and increased risk of violence and abuse. Women and children have lacked sufficient access to basic protection and support services, and these funds will enable a critical response.

"80 percent of children in Iraq have been exposed to some form of violence. This is alarming and calls for urgent action", said UNICEF Representative in Iraq, Ms. Sheema SenGupta. "The COVID- 19 pandemic has worsened the situation for these children, with these funds we will be able to reach the most in need children with critical services thanks to the Government of the Isle of Man" she added.

UNICEF, in partnership with the Isle of Man Government, will implement the project through partners with an aim to ensure protection of Syrian refugee children and adolescents in Iraq. Driven by an equity approach, UNICEF will focus on reaching the most vulnerable children, including out of school children and children who have suffered trauma and abuse, to ensure that they are provided with child protection services and skills to bring about positive change in their lives.

