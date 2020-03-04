UNICEF partners with the Republic of Korea to provide water and sanitation services for the most vulnerable children in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, March 4, 2020– Approximately 3 million children and young people across Iraq need humanitarian support as they try to recover from years of conflict and violence.

The Republic of Korea has partnered with UNICEF and contributed US$1 million to provide water and sanitation services to the most vulnerable children living in displacement camps in Anbar, Ninewa and Salah al Din—areas hardest hit by the violence.

“An estimated 30 per cent of displaced children live in camps, where humanitarian needs are greatest. The contribution from the Republic of Korea will ensure we are able to continue providing critical services such as safe drinking water as well as maintaining sanitation facilities to promote hygiene and protect children from preventable diseases,” said Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF’s Representative in Iraq.

In addition to the provision of safe drinking water for nearly 60,000 people in the displacement camps, the contribution from the Korea will support the following activities:

care and maintenance of the existing water systems including the network, taps, water tanks and water purification units;

care and maintenance for the sanitation facilities, including repair of latrines, showers, toilet pans, and septic tanks;

waste collection services;

dissemination of information, education, and communication materials on water conservation, safe purification and storage of water, and hygiene awareness sessions will take place to help maintain positive practices in the targeted population.

In 2019, the Water, Hygiene and Sanitation Cluster (WASH) co-led by UNICEF and other non-governmental organizations reached over 1.8 million people with safe water in Ninewa, Salah al Din and Anbar.

