UNICEF Iraq Monthly Humanitarian Situation Report, December 2017

Highlights

UNICEF and partners supported safe water for more than 1.8 million vulnerable people, contributing more than half the total WASH Cluster water supply response in the year. Low-cost, high-impact interventions supported this achievement, including delivery of 3,355 tons of water treatment materials through government partners.

At its peak in June, UNICEF trucked around 4 million litres of safe water daily to 570,000 people in East and West Mosul City. As of December, UNICEF was continuing trucking for 72,600 individuals in 10 underserved neighbourhoods of West Mosul where repairs to significant conflict damage are still underway.

UNICEF rehabilitated 576 schools in Iraq in 2017, including 241 schools within 100 days after Mosul City returned to government control; as a result, 200,631 students (82,461 females) in Mosul regained access to school. Country-wide over 840,000 children benefitted from UNICEF learning materials in 2017, contributing 76 per cent to the total Education cluster response.

In 2017 the UNICEF, WFP and UNFPA-led Consortium reached more than 2.4 million vulnerable people on the move with life-saving items delivered through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM).