02 Feb 2018

UNICEF Iraq Monthly Humanitarian Situation Report, December 2017

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Dec 2017
preview
Download PDF (1.63 MB)

Highlights

  • UNICEF and partners supported safe water for more than 1.8 million vulnerable people, contributing more than half the total WASH Cluster water supply response in the year. Low-cost, high-impact interventions supported this achievement, including delivery of 3,355 tons of water treatment materials through government partners.

  • At its peak in June, UNICEF trucked around 4 million litres of safe water daily to 570,000 people in East and West Mosul City. As of December, UNICEF was continuing trucking for 72,600 individuals in 10 underserved neighbourhoods of West Mosul where repairs to significant conflict damage are still underway.

  • UNICEF rehabilitated 576 schools in Iraq in 2017, including 241 schools within 100 days after Mosul City returned to government control; as a result, 200,631 students (82,461 females) in Mosul regained access to school. Country-wide over 840,000 children benefitted from UNICEF learning materials in 2017, contributing 76 per cent to the total Education cluster response.

  • In 2017 the UNICEF, WFP and UNFPA-led Consortium reached more than 2.4 million vulnerable people on the move with life-saving items delivered through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM).

  • UNICEF and partners supported more than 390,000 children to access psychosocial support, and reunified 586 children with their primary caregivers (161 girls) of the 759 children (228 girls) registered as unaccompanied since January. Efforts to reunify the remaining children will continue into 2018.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

December 2017

5.1 million children in need out of

11 million people affected (OCHA, HRP 2017)

2.62 million internally displaced people (IDP)

3.22 million people returned to newlyaccessible areas (IOM, Displacement Tracking Matrix, 15 November 2017)

Target population in 2017
Rapid Response: 1.3 million IDPs
WASH: 1 million people
Education: 690,000 children
Health: 5.7 million children (polio)
Child Protection: 161,500 children

UNICEF Appeal 2017
US$ 161.4 million
Funding Status
US $ 149 million

