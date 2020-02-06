06 Feb 2020

UNICEF Iraq Monthly Humanitarian Situation Report (01 January 2019 to 31 December 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Situation in Numbers

3.3 million children in need of humanitarian assistance

6.7 million people in need (UNOCHA 2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview)

1.41 million internally displaced people (IDPs) (IOM DTM, 31 December 2019)

4.59 million returnees (IOM DTM)

Highlights

• UNICEF’s 2019 winter response remains 58 per cent unfunded. Distribution plans have been adjusted based on available resources; lack of funding means 91,200 internally displaced children will not receive warm winter clothes.

• Since January 2019, in-camp internally displaced populations (IDP) in Iraq have decreased by 38 per cent. As of December 2019, 67 formal sites remained open, with around 56,115 IDP households (336,690 individuals) residing in camps. Main reasons given by IDPs for not returning include concerns about poor safety and security, and lack of access to basic services including health and education.

• UNICEF progress against annual child protection (CP) and Gender Based Violence (GBV) prevention and response targets has been higher than anticipated. Progress was supported by early availability of funds against the 2019 Appeal, and good funding status overall for CP and GBV interventions. However, due to lack of funding for other partners UNICEF-supported services expanded to four additional displacement camps in the year, as other actors had to scale down their presence.

