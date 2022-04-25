UNICEF Iraq Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 (January to December 2021)

Highlights:

When the HAC appeal was reviewed, 4.1 million people, including 1.8 million children, needed humanitarian assistance. This included 2.4 million people (1 million children) facing acute humanitarian needs. However, by the end of 2021, the situation changed. According to the 2022 HNO, an estimated 2.5 million people, including 1.1 million children, need humanitarian assistance in Iraq.

For 2021, UNICEF required US$ 65.9 million to meet the critical and acute humanitarian needs of children and families in Iraq. As of December 2021, UNICEF’s response to emergency-affected people in Iraq during 2021 was 57 per cent underfunded, with a total funding gap of US$ 37.7 million.