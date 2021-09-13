UNICEF Iraq Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2: 1 April to 30 June 2021

Highlights

The 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for Iraq identified 4.1 million people, including 1.8 million children, in need of humanitarian assistance. This includes 2.4 million people (1.05 million children) facing acute humanitarian needs.

During the first semester of 2021, only US$ 9.6 million were received against a requirement of US$ 70.8 million, while US$ 8.2 million were carried over from 2020. UNICEF’s response to emergency-affected people in Iraq during the first quarter of 2021 was thus 75 per cent underfunded.