UNICEF Iraq Humanitarian Situation Report, Mid-Year 2019

SITUATION ANALYSIS

In 2019, numbers of internally displaced people (IDP) and returnees have remained largely static. Around 30 per cent of displaced families live in camps; 80 per cent are in Ninewa (52 per cent) and Dahuk (27 per cent). The majority of IDPs have been displaced for three or more years. Risks to children continue to be high. Protection concerns remain prominent due to explosive remnants of war, lack of access to basic education and healthcare, and missing civil registration/birth documentation, among others. Infrastructure, including for water and sanitation services, remains weak in areas previously affected by armed conflict, with large-scale investment needed to attain full delivery capacity. Schools run multiple ‘shifts’ in areas affected by displacement or by infrastructure damage, with difficulties in deploying qualified teachers to serve in these locations. Health providers struggle to ensure access to maternal, neonatal, and infant care, including vaccinations, growth monitoring and parent/caregiver support. In the first quarter of the year, children in many parts of the country, especially the centre and south, were at risk of flooding caused by unusually heavy rains. In May and June fires in agricultural areas affected 11 of 18 governorates. Causes are unclear, but high summer temperatures and arson have been suggested. Return of Iraqis from Al Hol camp in Syria was expected however first returns of around 1,000 people are expected in July; the majority are women and children with identified protection and health/nutrition needs. Humanitarian partners, including UNICEF, are updating preparedness plans in coordination with relevant Government counterparts as new information becomes available.