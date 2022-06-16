UNICEF condemns the killing of a 12-year-old child in Sinjar and calls on all parties to protect children from violence [EN/AR]

Statement attributable to Mr. Mads Oyen, OiC UNICEF Representative in Iraq

Baghdad, 15 June 2022.- "UNICEF is shocked at the killing of a 12-year-old boy in an attack in Sinjar area in Ninewa Governorate.

"UNICEF condemns all acts of violence against children and joins the family in mourning the killing of their child. Being a victim of, witnessing or fearing violence should never be part of any child’s experience.

"UNICEF calls on all parties to fulfil their obligation, under international law, to protect children at all times and without delay. All children in Iraq deserve to live their lives without the constant threat of violence.

“The continued usage of explosive weapons in populated areas continues to put children lives at stake not only today, but puts future generations at risk and needs to stop. In the last 5 years, at least 519 children have been killed or maimed by explosive ordnance.

“UNICEF appeals to all parties to ensure the safety and well-being of children and youth, and calls for the upholding of children’s right to protection and to live in an environment that is free from violence at all times."

