UNICEF condemns attack on school in Koya and calls on all parties to respect the Safe Schools Declaration Statement attributable to Ms. Sheema SenGupta, UNICEF Representative in Iraq - 28 September 2022

BAGHDAD, 28 September 2022 - “UNICEF abhors and condemns the attack which impacted a school today in a refugee settlement in Koya, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

“At least two children were injured, and one pregnant woman was killed, according to initial reports. UNICEF extends its sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed and wishes the injured children a fast and complete recovery.

“Attacks on children and their school facility are unacceptable and can be a grave violation of children’s rights. School facilities should always be a safe place for every child, where children can learn, play and grow to reach their full potential.

“UNICEF reiterates its call on all parties to protect children from all forms of violence at all times and under all circumstances, and to respect the Safe Schools Declaration.”

