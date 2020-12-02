UNICEF and New Zealand partner to protect and support children and young people in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, 2 December 2020-UNICEF has welcomed a boost of new funds amounting to USD 1.3 million dollars from the New Zealand Government in support of its Country Programme in Iraq.

With this generous funding from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, MFAT, UNICEF will work with the Government of Iraq and its local partners towards providing durable solutions for displaced communities and returnees in a cost-effective and sustainable way, including services for children and young people to better protect them from exploitation, abuse and violence, in an age appropriate and gender informed way.

“The New Zealand Government is honored to be partnering with UNICEF to support the children and youth of Iraq as they return to liberated territories and start to rebuild their lives,” said New Zealand’s Ambassador-designate to Iraq Matthew Hawkins.

UNICEF will also support with the psycho-social support and rehabilitation of children and young people who have been affected by armed conflict and their reintegration into their communities.

“We highly appreciate this funding from the Government of New Zealand. It will strengthen our work in supporting young people in Iraq, especially young girls, to reach their full potential. With this generous funding UNICEF will support the most vulnerable young people in areas that have been affected by the recent violence by helping them acquire vocational and entrepreneurship skills to better prepare them for today’s employment market.” said Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF Representative in Iraq.

This funding will be instrumental for the children’s agency to focus on the most vulnerable children and young people who are displaced or have recently returned to their areas of origin in the governorates of Salah al Din, Diyala, Kirkuk and Ninewa. This will ensure that no child is left behind in Iraq.

