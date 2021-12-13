UNICEF and the College of Education for Women commemorate the International Children’s Day and UNICEF’s 75 anniversary – Research for investing in children - the future of Iraq [EN/AR]

The two institutions celebrate together their first academic conference to shed light on the threatening effects of wars, crises, and the pandemic on child’s wellbeing and poverty

Baghdad, 12 December 2021 – UNICEF and College of Education for Women (CoEduW) of the University of Baghdad (UoB) will be holding together their first joint scientific conference titled “Childhood and Sustainable Development: Investing in the Future of Iraq” on Sunday, 12 December 2021, at 9:30 am at Al-Mustafa Hall in CoEduW in Jadiriya campus to celebrate the International Children’s day and 75th UNICEF anniversary, thanks to the support of the Government of Germany.

As part of the event, the UNICEF OiC Representative, Paula Bulancea, the President of University of Baghdad, Prof. Dr. Muneer Hameed Al-Sa’ady, and Dean of College of Education for Women, Prof. Dr. Isaac S. Al-Akaam, will be in attendance. The conference will aim to (1) shed light on the threatening effects of wars, crises, and the pandemic on children wellbeing and poverty; (2) present the nature of the relationship between poverty, multiple deprivations, marginalization and ensuring every child’s rights to survive and thrive; (3) determine the impact of the demographic, health, environment, and educational background on the quality and sustainability of children’s life; (4) bridge the gap between research and institutions by providing decision makers with recommendations and proposals that will help to contribute to the alleviation of child poverty and improving their quality of life in the society.

This is the first event following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 28 September by both institutions, by which UNICEF partnered with the CoEduW to support the generation of evidence and research and to institutionalize capacity development for the graduates and the workforce engaged in the social sectors focused on children.

UNICEF is offering technical expertise and logistical support to Iraqi scientific and educational institutions to build sustainable think tanks and training curriculum needed by decision makers and institutions to support national policies, future budgeting and programming for the country in key sectors relevant for children including social protection, health, child protection, and education.

