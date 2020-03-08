UNHCR welcomes funding from Japan to assist vulnerable displaced persons in Iraq

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the generous contribution of USD 5 million from the Government and people of Japan to protect and assist internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, and refugees across Iraq. This brings Japan's total contribution to Iraq during the past six years to USD 100 million.

With Japan's support, UNHCR will ensure the provision of legal assistance to up to 6,000 internally displaced individuals and 2,800 Syrian refugees, along with improved protection monitoring and enhanced access to civil documentation, as well as with psychosocial counselling and strengthened prevention and response activities for sexual and gender-based violence.

H.E. Mr. HASHIMOTO, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Iraq, expressed Japan's commitment to providing assistance to vulnerable displaced individuals in Iraq and emphasized, "Japan has recently decided new assistance package for Iraq amounting to USD 41 million including this project as assistance for IDPs, returnees and Syrian refugees. With this package, the total amount of Japan's assistance to the people affected by the crisis reaches USD 540 million since 2014. I hope that the assistance from the Government and people of Japan will help provide necessary services to the vulnerable people in need."

"The Government of Japan has been one of UNHCR's most important contributors in recent years. The longstanding and ongoing cooperation between Japan and UNHCR has enabled the operation to continue providing protection and humanitarian assistance to thousands of vulnerable displaced families in Iraq. This assistance shows the strong and unwavering commitment of Japan to address the needs of displaced populations in Iraq as the country works towards stabilisation and recovery. With ongoing support, we will continue to assist and protect those affected by displacement." said Philippa Candler, UNHCR Acting Representative in Iraq.

While the situation in Iraq has notably improved during the past years and the country is steadily transitioning and advancing into a new post-conflict phase, thousands of vulnerable displaced families remain in dire need of humanitarian assistance. With over 1.4 million displaced Iraqis, 4.6 million returnees, and 288,000 refugees, needs are huge and ongoing assistance is essential to continue ensuring a stable and peaceful recovery.

For more information contact

Firas Al-Khateeb

khateeb@unhcr.org +961 300 9940 (Baghdad) Rasheed Hussein Rasheed rasheedr@unhcr.org + 964 750 713 0014 (Duhok)