UNHCR Syria and Iraq Situations: 2022 Response Overview - February 2022

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Syria crisis, currently in its 11th year, remains the largest displacement crisis in the world. COVID-19 also brought significant economic and social distress which continues to impact refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and their host communities. While host governments and the international community have continued to provide support for Syrians, the challenging socio-economic situation will likely continue to worsen and negatively impact the vulnerabilities of refugees and their host communities, IDPs, returnees and other people of concern to UNHCR in 2022.

Refugee returns to the Syrian Arab Republic (Syria) are expected to continue at similar levels, with approximately 36,000 people opting for voluntary repatriation in 2021. UNHCR’s latest return intentions survey, conducted in March 2021 in Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, indicated that while most Syrians wish to return one day (70%), only a small number planned to do so within the following 12 months (2.4%).

UNHCR estimates 610,000 Syrians are in need of resettlement, which remains a vital durable solution and a critical demonstration of responsibility-sharing by the international community. Inside Iraq, the needs of some 1.2 million IDPs and 4.9 million returnees remain high. UNHCR's strategy in Iraq focuses on enhancing the protection environment and ensuring refugees, IDPs, IDP returnees and stateless people have increased opportunities for comprehensive solutions and more equitable and inclusive access to quality basic services.

UNHCR also continues to provide protection and humanitarian assistance to an estimated 276,000 Iraqi refugees registered in Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Turkey. Almost 38,000 Iraqis are projected to be in need of resettlement in 2022. UNHCR adopts and advocates for an inclusive “one refugee” approach for all people of concern to UNHCR, which aims to eliminate differences in rights and services based on nationality.