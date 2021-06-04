UNHCR is saddened by the unfortunate incident, the fire in Shariya camp for displaced persons [EN/AR]

UNHCR 4 June 2021 - UNHCR is saddened by the unfortunate incident, the fire in Shariya camp for displaced persons in Dohuk that broke out today and destroyed some 400 tents. We are working with local authorities and partners to determine needs and appropriate ways to provide assistance to the affected families. We continue to work with authorities and residents of the camp on ways to prevent such incidents from reoccurring in the future. We wish those injured a speedy recovery.