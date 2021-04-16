UNHCR Provides Intensive Care Unit Supplies to COVID-19 Treatment Hospitals [EN/AR]

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) announces today that, in coordination with national health authorities, and in solidarity with the people of Iraq, it is providing Intensive Care Unit (ICU) sets to COVID-19 treatment hospitals in 7 Governorates, complementing efforts undertaken by other partners.

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance COVID-19 treatment responses, UNHCR delivered and supported the installation of 23 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment sets in 7 Governorates including Erbil, Duhok, Suleymania, Kirkuk, Anbar, Diyala, and Salahaldeen. The ICU sets consist of ventilators, electric ICU beds, monitors, nebulizers, syringe pumps, infusion and suction pumps, and oxygen regulators. The ICU equipment will serve many of the host community, refugee and internally displaced (IDP) families living in the 7 Governorates.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR has directly supported the health sector throughout Iraq which generously includes IDPs and refugees in national health plans and responses. UNHCR also thanks the public health authorities in the KRI and the Central Government of Iraq for including refugees in the national vaccination plan and for providing access for them to PCR testing and COVID-19 hospitals.

For more information contact

Firas Al-Khateeb, Spokesperson and Communication Officer

Baghdad, Iraq | +964 780 918 9700 | khateeb@unhcr.org

Shaza Shekfeh, Associate Communication Officer

Erbil, Iraq | +964 770 494 6384 | shekfehs@unhcr.org

Rasheed Hussein Rasheed, Senior Communications Associate

Duhok, Erbil | + 964 750 713 0014 | rasheedr@unhcr.org