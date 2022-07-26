UNHCR project supports electricity network in Qushtapa; stability and more hours of electricity for local population [EN/AR]

Under the patronage of HE Governor of Erbil and in the presence of the Director of the General Directorate of Electricity and the UNHCR Officer-in-Charge, a new electricity feeder-line and transformer were inaugurated in Qushtapa sub-district on 25 July.

The project, which was designed based on community needs, came to fruition as a result of collaboration among UNHCR, the Erbil Directorate of Migration and Crisis Response and the General Directorate of Electricity. The initiative included installation of a feeder-line as well as the provision of a transformer, which will prevent recurrent shutdowns due to overload on the existing feeder line. It will also result in improved stability and an increase the provision of hours of electricity provided to the local community as well as refugees and IDPs, benefiting over 30,000 individuals in the area.

The project consists of the installation of a 7 km feeder line from the Gird Mala sub-station of Qushtapa which goes in two directions, one to Kawa settlement, and the other to Dukalla village, which is the last point. Most of the line is underground following safety and environmental government guidelines. The project cost over 600,000 USD and took 106 days to complete, under the supervision of the General Directorate of Electricity of Erbil and UNHCR.

UNHCR would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all the stakeholders who participated in making this project a success.

