UNHCR Press Statement, 28 September 2022 [EN/AR/KU]

UNHCR is gravely concerned about today’s attack, which impacted the Iranian refugee settlements in Koya, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The attack is reported to have resulted in a number of civilian casualties and injuries, including Iranian refugees – among them are women and children.

UNHCR extends our deepest condolences to all those affected.

The attack had reportedly impacted a primary school where refugee students were present.

UNHCR is in close dialogue with the authorities concerning the immediate needs of the most affected.

[FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:] Firas Al-Khateeb, Spokesman and Communication Officer Baghdad, Iraq +964 780 918 9700 khateeb@unhcr.org

Shaza Shekfeh, Associate Communication Officer Erbil, Iraq +964 770 494 6384 shekfehs@unhcr.org