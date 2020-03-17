UNHCR Iraq Winter Programme for Refugees - 2019

UNHCR in Iraq has been distributing one-off winter cash assistance for refugees across the country. This winter (2019- 2020) UNHCR Iraq aimed to reach almost 150,200 Syrian refugees (around 38,300 families) and 16,000 from other countries (4,000 families) with vital cash assistance to help them meet urgent needs during the four coldest months of winter. As a result, the most vulnerable families living both in refugee camps and urban areas were targeted for winterization assistance to help them cover primarily the costs of heating and winter clothing. Cash was provided using UNHCR’s fraud proof biometric iris-scanning system and mobile wallets. Special attention was given to female-headed households, the elderly and people with medical needs.