UNHCR Iraq Statement 24 May 2021 [EN/AR/KU]

Erbil, 24 May 2021 - UNHCR is saddened by the death of the Iranian asylum seeker who had set himself on fire last Tuesday, the 18th of May in front of the UN compound in Erbil. This tragic loss of a human life is regrettable, and we express our deepest sympathy and stand with his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

UNHCR met with representatives of the Iranian displaced community yesterday, Sunday 23 May to discuss their concerns and how UNHCR can continue to support this community to the extent of our mandate and capabilities.