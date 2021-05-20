UNHCR Iraq Statement 20 May 2021 [EN/AR]

UNHCR is saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday (18 May 2021), when an Iranian asylum-seeker set himself on fire outside the entrance of the UN compound in Erbil in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

The UN medical team responded with first aid and transferred the asylum-seeker to hospital where he is now receiving medical treatment. UNHCR is following closely with the Department of Health and hospital administration regarding the condition of the asylum-seeker.

UNHCR works in partnership with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government in Iraq in providing registration and documentation to refugees and asylum seekers, in accordance with the International Humanitarian and Refugee legal standards.

UNHCR also provides direct assistance to vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers across Iraq including KRI regardless of nationality, including protection services, legal assistance, cash assistance. We also support Government institutions in providing community access to public services such as health, education, water, and electricity

For more information contact UNHCR

Firas Al-Khateeb, Spokesperson and Communication Officer

Baghdad, Iraq | +964 780 918 9700 | khateeb@unhcr.org

Shaza Shekfeh, Associate Communication Officer

Erbil, Iraq | +964 770 494 6384 | shekfehs@unhcr.org

Rasheed Hussein Rasheed, Senior Communications Associate

Duhok, Erbil | + 964 750 713 0014 | rasheedr@unhcr.org