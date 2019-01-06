UNHCR Iraq Protection Update - November 2018

Highlights

Over 1,100 families entered camps across Iraq while more than 1,300 departed from camps. Security concerns and financial hardship continue to be the main drivers of displacement.

Families with perceived affiliation to extremists continue to face challenges such as fear of retaliation, difficulties in obtaining documentation, forced eviction, and denial of return.

UNHCR and protection partners assisted the flood-affected families in Ninewa and Salah al-Din governorates.

New and Secondary Displacement

Based on data provided by the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, 1,378 families departed camps across Iraq during November, while 1,124 families arrived in camps. Of these, 567 families were in secondary displacement. Many IDPs reported entering camps due to recent security incidents perpetrated by extremists, lack of livelihood and self-reliance opportunities, coupled with lack of assistance and inadequate shelter, communal disputes, and family reunification.

UNHCR continues to receive reports of secondary displacement throughout the country. In early November, it was reported in Kirkuk that 25 individuals (three families) left their area of return in Hawiga district and returned to Laylan 2 camp due to extremist activities in their areas of origin. More than 50 families mostly from Heet and Al-Qa’im moved from areas of displacement in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I) to Habaniyah Tourist City (HTC) and Amriyeat Al Fallujah (AAF) camps in Anbar due to attacks by extremists, lack of assistance and livelihood opportunities, and camp closure plans.

Protection Concerns in Camps

IDPs are facing numerous challenges inside camps. IDP families in Erbil have cited the lack of income and livelihoods, food shortages, and damaged tents. Protection teams are assessing how IDPs are coping with such difficulties to devise and implement effective protection responses. For instance, families with disabled individuals reported having to sell their core relief items (CRIs) to purchase adult diapers and medicines.

In Khazer and Hasansham camps east of Mosul, protection teams identified 25 individuals who have different health issues such as fever, abdominal disease, flu, and kidney conditions who visited medical centres in camps but received very minimal services. IDPs also reported difficulties in sending their children to school because of insufficient resources to cover school fees and supplies. Such issues are raised at the camp level CCCM and protection networks to mobilize resources and specific material assistance.