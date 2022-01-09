UNHCR Iraq IDPs - Civil and Identity Documentation (September-October 2021)

IN BRIEF

Lack of civil documentation is one of the main protection issues facing internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees, who face numerous barriers seeking to obtain and/or renew civil documentation. Missing civil documentation impedes one's ability to access basic services, education, healthcare, and social security benefits and can lead to restricted freedom of movement, increased risk of arrest and detention, exclusion from restitution and/or reconstruction programs, and the inability to participate in the public affairs of the country. In response, in 2021, UNHCR, in cooperation with the government and civil society partners, continues to implement and support projects and initiatives to enable IDPs and returnees to access civil documentation.