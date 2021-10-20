UNHCR Iraq IDPs - Civil and Identity Documentation (August 2021)

IN BRIEF

Lack of civil documentation remains one of the main protection issues facing internally displaced persons (IDPs)1 and returnees who continue to face numerous barriers seeking to obtain and/or renew civil documentation.

Missing civil documentation impedes one’s ability to access basic services, education, healthcare, and social security benefits. It also leads to restricted freedom of movement, increased risk of arrest and detention, exclusion from reintegration programmes and inability to participate in the public affairs of the country.

In response, UNHCR in cooperation with government and civil society partners, continues to implement and support projects and initiatives to enable IDPs and returnees to access civil documentation.