UNHCR - Iraq Factsheet, September 2022

> 12,800 Internally displaced and returnee families received monthly cash assistance since the start of 2022

> 3,600 Mental health consultations delivered to refugees since the start of 2022

> 67,600 Internally displaced people and returnees received legal assistance in 2022

> 47,600 Civil documents issued benefiting IDPs and IDP returnees since the start of 2022

Despite three years of relative stability and an ongoing transition from a humanitarian emergency response toward one rooted in recovery and development plans, displaced populations in Iraq continue to have some humanitarian needs. The socio-economic situation remains fragile despite an expansion in the Government’s fiscal space. Furthermore, the political and security environment remains unpredictable. Iraq generously hosts over 300,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, mostly Syrians (over 260,000) residing in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I), with limited immediate return prospects. Over 60% of Syrian refugees reside in urban areas, while the rest reside in nine refugee camps and one transit centre.

Some 1.2 million Iraqis remain internally displaced by Da’esh’s insurgency (defeated in 2017), while 5 million IDPs have returned. There are currently 26 IDP camps (hosting some 180,000 IDPs), of which 25 camps are in the KR-I, and one camp (Jeddah 5) is in Federal Iraq. Many families continue to face security and protection risks, lack local integration opportunities, have limited livelihood opportunities and financial resources in areas of displacement and return, and lack civil documents. Many families face significant barriers to return, especially those with perceived affiliation to extremist groups. In line with the humanitarian community’s transition efforts, UNHCR’s interventions are aimed at enhancing displaced populations’ self-reliance and socio-economic inclusion in public systems and development programmes. Support is also provided to public institutions to deliver basic services to all populations affected by forced displacement and vulnerable host communities.