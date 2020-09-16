UNHCR Iraq Factsheet - September 2020

98,153 IDP and refugee families (556,028 individuals) have received COVID-19 cash assistance since April

69,078 Refugee and IDP women and girls have received sanitary kits since April

4,168 IDPs and refugees received remote legal assistance in Augus

+375,000 Persons of concern have benefitted from COVID-19 awareness raising since April

Working with Partners

▪ Through the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), UNHCR leads the humanitarian response for Syrian refugees in Iraq in close coordination with humanitarian actors and government authorities to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers, and to prevent statelessness. Under the 3RP, UNHCR leads the Protection,

Shelter, and Basic Needs sectors, and co-leads Health with WHO and WASH with UNICEF.

▪ UNHCR is engaged in the inter-agency response to internal displacement and returns. UNHCR is leading the Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Shelter/Non-Food Items (also known as core relief items or CRIs) clusters, as part of the cluster coordination mechanism for the IDP response. UNHCR also co-leads with UNFPA and WFP the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF 2020-2024) Priority Working Group “Achieving Social Cohesion, Protection, and Inclusion”, and supports the National Social Protection Forum chaired by the Ministry of Planning and co-chaired by the World Bank.