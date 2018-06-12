UNHCR Iraq Factsheet - May 2018

Working with Partners

UNHCR collaborates with authorities in the Central government and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I) to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers, and on the prevention of statelessness.

UNHCR is also co-leading, with UN Habitat, the Working Group on Sustainable Solutions for IDPs within the Resilience and Recovery Programme (RRP) for Iraq.

UNHCR leads the Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Shelter/Non-Food Items (also known as core relief items or CRIs) clusters, as part of the cluster coordination mechanism for IDP response.

Main Activities

Protection

Refugees – UNHCR coordinates with Government, UN agencies, local and international partners, on the response for refugees, including activities related to registration, protection monitoring and advocacy, legal aid, psychosocial support, child protection, and prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). Resettlement to third countries is pursued for a small number of refugees with acute vulnerabilities.

IDPs – Direct interventions are undertaken with local, regional and national authorities to ensure that the displaced can access safety in camps and in non-camp locations. Protection monitoring teams have been deployed to identify protection and assistance needs, which directly inform protection responses, including provision of legal assistance on a range of issues such as missing civil documentation, prevention and response to SGBV and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), child protection, reunification of separated families, and the coordination of IDP protection responses with the government, NGOs and other UN agencies.