UNHCR Iraq Factsheet - June 2019

45,927 Refugees and IDPs reached with protection monitoring last month

31,286 Persons of concern received Core Relief Items last month

1,324 Refugee and IDP families received cash assistance last month

23,363 Syrian refugees supported with access to medical consultations last month

Working with Partners

UNHCR is engaged in the inter-agency response for ongoing displacement and returns, leading the Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Shelter/Non-Food Items (also known as core relief items or CRIs) clusters, as part of the cluster coordination mechanism for the IDP response. UNHCR is also co-leading, with WFP and the World Bank, the Social Protection and Inclusion Working Group within the Resilience and Recovery Programme (RRP) for Iraq.

Through the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), UNHCR leads the humanitarian response for Syrian refugees in close coordination with humanitarian actors and government authorities to protect and assist refugees and asylum-seekers, and to prevent statelessness. Under the 3RP, UNHCR leads the Protection, Shelter, and Basic Needs sectors, and co-leads Health with WHO and WASH with UNICEF.

Main Activities

Protection

Refugees – UNHCR coordinates with the government, UN agencies, and local and international partners on the response for refugees, including activities related to registration, protection monitoring and advocacy, legal aid, psychosocial support, child protection, and prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). Resettlement to third countries is pursued for a small number of refugees with acute vulnerabilities.

IDPs – Direct interventions are undertaken with local, regional and national authorities to ensure that the displaced can access safety in camps and non-camp locations. Protection monitoring teams have been deployed to identify protection and assistance needs, which directly inform protection responses, including provision of legal assistance on a range of issues such as missing civil documentation, prevention and response to SGBV and sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA), child protection, reunification of separated families, and the coordination of IDP protection responses with the government, NGOs and other UN agencies.