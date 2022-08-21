UNHCR - Iraq Factsheet, August 2022

11,000 Internally displaced and returnee families received monthly cash assistance since the start of 2022

130,000 Primary health-care consultations delivered to refugees since the start of 2022

13,000 Internally displaced people and returnees have received legal assistance in 2022 to obtain identity cards

24,300 Internally displaced people and returnees have secured a key civil document to-date in 2022

Almost 1.2 million Iraqis continue to live in protracted situations of internal displacement, while the country generously hosts over one quarter of a million refugees, mostly from Syria. These displaced populations are often more vulnerable to protection risks— arbitrary arrest and detention, trauma and psychological stress, threat of eviction from their homes, and lack of access to essential services — than the population at large.

Many of those still in displacement, especially internally displaced people (IDPs) in the 25 Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) - administered camps, are unable to go back for a range of reasons, including destroyed property, lack of livelihood opportunities, insecurity, fear and trauma, and perceived affiliation to extremist groups. As many as 70% have been displaced for over five years. Additionally, many Iraqis who have been able to return to their homes continue to live in substandard conditions, struggle to reintegrate, lack livelihood opportunities, and require support and assistance to access services and meet their basic needs.

While humanitarian support is still crucial for many, efforts in the country are gradually transitioning from humanitarian to development interventions, aimed at supporting public institutions to deliver basic services and ensure the socioeconomic integration of displaced populations. At the same time, Iraq's overall political, economic, and security environment remains unpredictable.