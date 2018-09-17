UNHCR Iraq Factsheet - August 2018

249,123 Syrian refugees registered as of 31 July

30,397 Persons of concern reached with protection monitoring in July

12,320 Persons of concern received cash assistance in July

12,688 Persons of concern received CRIs in July

Working with Partners

UNHCR is engaged in the inter-agency response for ongoing displacement and returns.

UNHCR leads the Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), and Shelter/Non-Food Items (also known as core relief items or CRIs) clusters, as part of the cluster coordination mechanism for the IDP response. UNHCR is also co-leading, with UN Habitat, the Working Group on Sustainable Solutions for IDPs within the Resilience and Recovery Programme (RRP) for Iraq.

Through the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), UNHCR leads the humanitarian response for Syrian refugees in coordination with the authorities.